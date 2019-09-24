SoCal Edison Considering Shutting Off Power to 90K Customers

(KNX 1070) SoCal Edison has warned about 90,000 customers across the region that they could have their electricity turned off to minimize the threat of wildfires amid forecasts of gusty Santa Ana winds.

The utility quadrupled the size of the potential shutdown Monday after initially estimating just over 10,000 customers could be impacted.

Edison spokesman Robert Villegas tells KNX the number could change again before the winds arrive.

Major increases are focused on San Bernardino and Riverside counties in the inland region. Power cuts could also occur to the west in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties.

In Northern California, Pacific Gas & Electric has significantly scaled-down potential pre-emptive outages to about 24,000 customers Monday night.

The utilities are trying to avoid disastrous fires linked to power infrastructure being damaged during windy, dry conditions.​

Sign up to receive info on outages: sce.com/mysce/login

From SoCal Edison website:

Kern County (approximately 3,500 customers)

Unincorporated areas including Antelope Valley and the community of Lake Isabella.

Los Angeles County (approximately 9,000 customers)

Lancaster**, Palmdale

Unincorporated areas including the communities of Acton, Agua Dulce, Altadena, Appletree Flat, Boiling Point, Jackson Lake, Juniper Hills, Leona Valley, Littlerock, Llano, Pearblossom, Portal Ridge and Valyermo.

Riverside County (approximately 35,000 customers)

Banning (including Banning Pass, Owl and unincorporated areas east of Banning and between Beaumont and Banning), Calimesa (including unincorporated areas), Hemet** (including East Hemet and unincorporated areas), Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Menifee, Moreno Valley (including unincorporated areas), Perris and San Jacinto

Unincorporated areas including Cabazon, portions of Desert Hills Outlet Mall, Big Oaks Canyon, Mons, Ramona Bowl, San Jacinto Valley and east of Riverside

Unincorporated areas near Diamond Valley Lake, Egan, Sycamore Springs, and Lake Perris North Shore

San Bernardino County (approximately 42,000 customers)

Apple Valley, Big Bear Lake, Calimesa, Fontana, Highland, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands**, Rialto, San Bernardino, Yucaipa** (including Yucaipa Valley and unincorporated areas), Yucca Valley

Unincorporated areas near Santa Ana River and north of Big Bear Lake

Unincorporated areas including the communities of Angeles Oaks, Arrowbear Lake, Big Oaks Canyon, Cedarpines, Cedarpines Park, Crestline, Devore, Doble, Dunlap Acres, Etiwanda, Forest Falls, Little Morongo Heights, Lytle Creek, Mountain Home, North Bench, Palm Wells, Pioneertown, Pinezanita, Rimrock, Running Springs, Seven Oaks, Snow Peak, Upper Holcomb Valley, Valley of Enchantment and Valley View Park

Santa Barbara County (approximately 240 customers)

Unincorporated areas including the community from Gaviota to Point Concepcion

For a list of the communities click here.