The Annual K-Earth 101 USO Comedy Broadcast Listen to Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley Broadcasting Live at the Laugh Factory on Wednesday, June 27th from 6am-10am. Jeremy Piven, Finesse Mitchell, Bill Burr, Bob Zany and many more will be entertaining will be putting on a fantastic show for veterans. Want to support the USO? Donate here: www.bobhopeuso.org. Donating to the LAX Capital Campaign will serve USO's mission to strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.