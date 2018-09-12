Apple's 3 New iPhones - Everything You Need To Know

Apple has long had a term goal for iPhones, its most important product: Keep rolling out bigger, faster and more expensive models. This years event in Cupertino was no excepton.

On Wednesday, it continued to build upon that strategy by introducing another round of iPhones. The 3 new models, each with their own designated nomenclature, comes in varying sizes and speeds.

The iPhone XS Max, which boast's a 6.5-inch screen, is Apple’s biggest iPhone ever and will start at a whopping $1,100. Last year when Apple debuted its iPhone X, the starting price was $1,000.

Chief Designer Jony Ives created an accompanying video that hightlights the key features of each model. See more below.