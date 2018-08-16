Artist React to Aretha Franklin Passing

Getty Images

Artist React to Aretha Franklin Passing

August 16, 2018

The “Queen of Soul” has passed away at her home in Detroit. She was 76. She inspired millions of people as well paved the way for generations of musicians. Artists have flooded social media to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin.

Cyndi Lauper

Rest In Peace #ArethaFranklin. You will be sorely missed. ----

A post shared by Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) on

Billy Joel

Lionel Richie

Rolling Stones

Mariah Carey

Elton John

 

Tags: 
Aretha Franklin