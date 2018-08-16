Artist React to Aretha Franklin Passing
The “Queen of Soul” has passed away at her home in Detroit. She was 76. She inspired millions of people as well paved the way for generations of musicians. Artists have flooded social media to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin.
Cyndi Lauper
Rest In Peace #ArethaFranklin. You will be sorely missed. ----
Billy Joel
We have lost the greatest singer of our time. As a songwriter, I know personally how meaningful a gifted interpreter of material can be.— Billy Joel (@billyjoel) August 16, 2018
No one can replace her.
- Billy Joel pic.twitter.com/7QZQ1IzSD8
Lionel Richie
Her voice; her presence; her style— Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) August 16, 2018
No one did it better
Truly the Queen of Soul
I will miss you!@ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/Gw5XEhsxjH
Rolling Stones
Very sad to hear the news about Aretha, she was so inspiring and wherever you were she always brought you to church. pic.twitter.com/GMCzQRkahc— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 16, 2018
Mariah Carey
Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul. The Icon. The ultimate singers' singer. The greatest singer and musician of my lifetime. The power of your voice in music and in civil rights blew open the door for me and so many others. You were my inspiration, my mentor and my friend. pic.twitter.com/YDQL2zzgdM— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 16, 2018
Elton John
The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz— Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018