Artist React to Aretha Franklin Passing

The “Queen of Soul” has passed away at her home in Detroit. She was 76. She inspired millions of people as well paved the way for generations of musicians. Artists have flooded social media to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin.

Cyndi Lauper

Billy Joel

We have lost the greatest singer of our time. As a songwriter, I know personally how meaningful a gifted interpreter of material can be.



No one can replace her.



- Billy Joel

Lionel Richie

Her voice; her presence; her style

No one did it better

Truly the Queen of Soul

I will miss you!@ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul

Rolling Stones

Very sad to hear the news about Aretha, she was so inspiring and wherever you were she always brought you to church.

Mariah Carey

Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul. The Icon. The ultimate singers' singer. The greatest singer and musician of my lifetime. The power of your voice in music and in civil rights blew open the door for me and so many others. You were my inspiration, my mentor and my friend.

