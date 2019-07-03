Best Spots to Catch July 4th Fireworks in SoCal
By: REBEKAH SAGER
Whether you're on the Eastside or the West, Thursday, July 4 offers a plethora of hotspots to catch the fireworks. We've put together a complete list of Independence Day celebratory extravaganzas. Enjoy!
Anaheim
Concert in the Sky
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free with admission
1313 Disneyland Dr.
Peralta Park Fireworks Show
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free
115 N. Pinney Drive
The festivities begin at 5 p.m.
Avalon
BBQ Dinner and Celebration
July 4
9:00 p.m.
$59 adult buffet dinner
1 Saint Catherine Way
The celebration features a buffet dinner and performance from the University of Southern California Marching Band.
Buena Park
Knott's Berry Farm
July 1,2,4
9:30 p.m.
Free with admission.
8039 Beach Boulevard
Burbank
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $15
1249 Lockheed View Dr.
Fireworks immediately follow the concert.
Calabasas
Calabasas Fireworks Spectacular
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free
22855 W. Mulholland Hwy
The event begins at 5 p.m.
Carson
LA Galaxy Fireworks Show
July 4
The fireworks show starts 10 minutes after the final whistle
Tickets start at $20
18400 S Avalon Blvd
The first 12,500 fans to enter the park get a "buy one get one" travel voucher
Cerritos
Let Freedom Ring Celebration
July 4
9:00 p.m.
$20 presale wristbands.
18125 Bloomfield Ave.
The formal ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m.
Claremont
Fourth of July Celebration
July 4
6:30 p.m.
$8 presale or $10 same-day
333 N. College Way
The celebration begins at 7 a.m.
Commerce
4th of July Carnival
July 3, 4, 6, 7
9:00 p.m. on July 4
$25 onsite wristband. Wristbands will not be sold on-site on July 4
5600 Harbor St.
The carnival opens at 11 a.m. on July 4
Fontana
Fourth of July Celebration
July 4
9:00 p.m.
General Admission is $5.
9453 Citrus Ave.
The celebration begins at 5:00 p.m.
Fullerton
4th of July Community Festival
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free
Free parking
201 E. Chapman Ave.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m.
Gardena
Fireworks and Food Trucks
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free
13220 S. Van Ness Ave.
The festivities begin at 5 p.m.
Huntington Beach
Pier Plaza Festival
July 2-4
9:00 p.m.
Free
200 Main Street
The festival begins at 10 a.m.
Irwindale
Night of Destruction
July 4
7:00 p.m.
$15 adult admission. Children under 5 are free.
500 Speedway Drive
Fireworks begin after races.
La Crescenta
Crescenta Valley Fireworks
July 4
9:00 p.m.
$7 advanced adult ticket and $10 at the gate
2900 Community Ave.
Gates open at 4 p.m.
La Habra
4th of July
July 4
9:15 p.m.
$5 presale adult wristband, and $7 same-day
$3 presale child wristband, and $5 same-day
1440 W. Whittier Blvd.
Gates open at 4 p.m.
La Mirada
Independence Celebration
July 3
9:00 p.m.
Free
Parking will be available at La Mirada Regional Park.
13701 Adelfa Drive
The celebration begins at 10 a.m.
La Puente
Independence Day Celebration
July 3
9:00 p.m.
Free
Parking available at the Park and Ride Lot on Stafford and Glendora.
501 Glendora Ave.
The festivities begin at 5:00 p.m.
Long Beach
Queen Mary
July 4
9:00 p.m.
General admission is $49 for adults
1126 Queens Hwy.
Festivities start at 3 p.m.
Los Angeles
Church of Scientology
July 4
8:00 p.m.
Free
4810 Sunset Blvd.
The celebration begins at 11 a.m.
Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
July 4
9:00 p.m.
General admission is $38 and up
$20 parking
6000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Fireworks will immediately follow the showing of E.T.
Dodger Stadium
July 4
6:10 p.m.
Adult tickets are $14 and up
1000 Vin Scully Ave
Fireworks immediately follow the baseball game.
Exposition Park
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free
Parking is limited, Go Metro is suggested.
700 Exposition Park Drive
The community festival begins at 11 a.m.
Grand Park
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free
200 North Grand Avenue
The block party begins at 3 p.m.
Hollywood Bowl
July 2-4
7:30 p.m.
General admission is $18 and up. Children under 12 are half off.
$26 general parking, but Park & Ride/Bowl Shuttle available. Spaces are limited.
2301 N Highland Ave.
Concert by hitmakers Nile Rodgers and CHIC. Fireworks follow the performance.
LA Memorial Coliseum
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free
$12 parking, cash only.
3911 S. Figueroa St.
The community festival begins at 11 a.m.
Pacific Palisades
July 4
9:00 p.m.
$10 adult tickets for concert and fireworks
$20 parking
15777 Bowdoin St.
The concert begins at 4 p.m.
Marina Del Rey
July 4th at the Marina
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free
$7-15 parking at county lots
A beach bus and waterbus are available
13650 Mindanao Way
Monrovia
Fourth of July Fireworks Show
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free
321 S. Myrtle Avenue
The concert begins at 7 p.m.
Monterey Park
Fourth of July
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free
350 S. McPherrin Avenue
The festivities begin at 2:30 p.m.
Newport Beach
Independence Day on the Back Bay
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free general admission
$50 parking per vehicle
1131 Back Bay Drive
Gates open at 8 a.m.
Norwalk
Independence Day Pageant
July 3
9:00 p.m.
Free
12700 Norwalk Blvd.
The event begins at 6 p.m.
Pasadena
AmericaFest
July 4
9:00 p.m.
General admission is $15 for adults. Children under five are free.
$40 parking
1001 Rose Bowl Drive
Event begins at 2 p.m.
Pier Pressure
July 4
11:00 p.m.
General admission is $39.
Reserved parking available in the Catalina classic lot.
1046 Queens Hwy.
Check-in begins at 6:30 p.m.
Pico Rivera
Fireworks Spectacular
July 3
9:00 p.m.
Free
6501 Passons Blvd.
The spectacular begins at 5 p.m.
Pomona
Kaboom
July 4
9:15 p.m.
General admission is $18.50.
1101 W. McKinley Ave.
The event begins at 8 p.m.
Porter Ranch
4th of July Spectacular
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free
Free parking
19700 Rinaldi St.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Riverside
Evergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery
July 4
9:00 p.m.
$25 family pack of four until June 30.
$5 Parking at Brockton & Tequesquite Avenues
4414 14th Street
The event begins at 5 p. m.
San Pedro
Cabrillo Beach
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free
3720 Stephen M. White Drive
The event begins at noon.
Santa Ana
4th of July Celebration
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free
Free parking
3000 W. Edinger Avenue
The celebration begins at 4 p.m.
Santa Clarita
Independence Day Celebration
July 4
9:15 p.m.
Free
24201 Valencia Blvd.
The event begins at 6:45 a.m. with a pancake breakfast.
South El Monte
New Temple Park
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free
1450 Lidcombe Ave
The event begins at 1 p.m.
South Gate
Fourth of July Festival
July 4-7
9:00 p.m. on July 4
Free
Free parking
4900 Southern Ave.
The carnival will open at 5 p.m. on July 4.
Universal City
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free with admission.
$25 and up parking.
100 Universal City Plaza
Valencia
Six Flags Magic Mountain
July 3-6
9:30 p.m.
Free with admission
26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy
Ventura
4th of July Street Fair and Fireworks
July 4
$21 family pack of four
Free parking in the downtown parking structure or Ventura County Government Center
420 E. Santa Clara St.
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Walnut
4th of July Celebration
July 4
9:00 p.m.
Free
All parking lots at Walnut High School will be closed
625 Suzanne Rd.
The celebration begins at 5:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills
Fourth of July Firework Extravaganza
July 4
Free. Paid seating is available.
$35 for one reserved seat and parking pass
5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd.
The concert begins at 6 p.m.