Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry Still Hospitalized
Spokesperson says solo tour is still on
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is still hospitalized after dealing with breathing problems. The 68-year-old fell ill after a guest performance with Billy Joel in New York on Saturday.
#Repost @billyjoel
・・・
Billy with tonight’s special guest Joe Perry!
photo: @myrnasuarezphoto pic.twitter.com/rVMtRLXR7m
— Joe Perry (@JoePerry) November 11, 2018
Perry had joined Joel onstage for a rendition of Aerosmith's "Walk This Way." A statement released by Perry's spokesperson said he was treated backstage by paramedics. They used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital. He was said to be alert and responsive.
Perry had to cancel a Sunday appearance at a rock fantasy camp in Florida, but the spokesperson said Perry is expected to return to the road later this month for a 10-date solo tour.