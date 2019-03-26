Billy Joel Performs CCR Classics with John Fogerty

It was Americana with a side of piano at Madison Square Garden. John Fogerty joined Billy Joel on-stage to perform two Creedence Clearwater Revival classics in New York last week.

After Joel performed a series of his own hits like “The Entertainer” and “Allentown,” he welcomed the former CCR frontman for “Up Around the Bend” and “Fortunate Son.”

Joel has been headlining shows at his famed hometown arena every month for the past five years and has been known to feature special guests.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” Joel told Pollstar last year. “People show up, we throw ‘em on the stage. We change up the set list, dive into the obscurities. We do covers, we do silly stuff. We try to be as spontaneous as possible.”