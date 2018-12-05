Bruce Springsteen Won't Be Touring in 2019

Bruce Springstreen will not be going on the road in 2019 as fans had hoped. The Boss issued a statement to clear things up:

"Before I go back to my day job, the year will be consumed with a break after our Broadway run and various recording projects I've been working on. We do hope to see you soon, and until then, we have some mighty E Streeters out there regularly performing with their own projects and who'd love and deserve your support."

The clarification became necessary after Springsteen's recent interview in The Sunday Times Magazine. Some had misinterpreted the timing of his reference to his day job.

Fans still have plenty to look forward to, though. The Boss' one-man Broadway show is one of the many new items coming to Netflix this month.