Eddie Vedder Jams With Mike Campbell In The Bathroom

Guitarist Mike Campbell is keeping himself entertained on the road with Fleetwood Mac. He’s started an informal video series on Instagram he calls “tours of the bathrooms of the United States of America.”

Campbell usually is alone in the videos – playing guitar in a bathroom - but “volume 15” from Tacoma, Washington includes two special guests: Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and Fleetwood Mac bandmate Neil Finn.

“I’m here with my two brothers from another mother: Neil, Eddie,” Campbell announces, while all three jam on guitars – complete with bathroom echo.

Campbell and Finn replaced longtime Fleetwood Mac singer/guitarist Lindsey Buckingham on tour amid a dispute between Buckingham and the band. But it seems Campbell is starting to feel more at home in his new surroundings.

Check out “volume 2” of his bathroom tour: