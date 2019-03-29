The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Calls: It's Finally Time for the Zombies

The Zombies have sometimes been forgotten members of the mid-60s British Invasion, but it has been impossible to ignore their influence, and that’s why the band is finally getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Despite only producing two studio albums before their comeback, The Zombies provided a template for songwriting and incorporating vocal harmonies with hits like “She’s Not There” and “Time of the Season.” The latter track appeared on the critically-acclaimed 1968 album Odessey and Oracle. With the quality of their work outweighing the quantity, it always seemed as if it was only a matter of time before Cleveland called.

“To actually finally make the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is actually a huge honor,” keyboardist and vocalist Rod Argent told RADIO.COM. “It felt fantastic enough in the last five years to have been nominated four times. I mean, we weren’t looking for that, and that felt fantastic.”

We also asked the living legends which artists would be perfect for their all-star jam. Check out their answers in the video above.

Related: See the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of '19 Exhibit

The Zombies will be inducted tonight along with The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead and Roxy Music. Click here at 5:30pm ET for a special live stream of the red carpet arrivals.