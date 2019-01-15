Slash’s Untold GRAMMY Moment is Finally in the Spotlight

Not every GRAMMY winner is looking for a moment in the spotlight. Slash says one of the best things about the time he won a coveted trophy was that it happened without any fanfare.

“That part of the show was over before we even got there, which was great because we didn’t have to go on-stage and accept it,” the guitar genius told RADIO.COM in an exclusive interview. Slash’s full untold GRAMMY story can be seen in the video above.

Slash won a GRAMMY as a member of the supergroup Velvet Revolver. The Scott Weiland-fronted quintet won Best Hard Rock Performance for “Slither” in 2004.

Slash was nominated six others times, including three times as a member of Guns N’ Roses. He also had a big year in 2018 – spending part of it on the road with GNR, and another part of it recording and touring with his side project - Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

The first single from Living the Dream, “Driving Rain,” went to the top 10 on rock radio on the strength of a blistering opening riff.

Watch an intimate live performance of the song from the legendary Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood.

