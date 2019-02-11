Heart Reuniting on All-Female Tour

All signs had been pointing to a Heart reunion sometime soon and we now know where and when it’s happening. The Wilson sisters have patched up their differences and will hit the road this summer to tour as part of a revolving all-female bill.

The Love Alive tour begins on July 9th in St. Louis before ending on September 9th at the Hollywood Bowl. Some shows will include Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, while others will feature Sheryl Crow. Either Elle King or Lucie Silvas will open the shows depending on the date. You can get more specifics for the show in your area below.

Heart has been quiet since Ann and Nancy Wilson had a falling out in 2016. Ann’s husband was arrested for assaulting Nancy’s teenage son on a tour bus. But in October, Nancy said neither she nor Ann really did anything wrong and that time was healing the wounds.

"I think the tour will spark some positive new energy as we rediscover some of our iconic songs and also some fan favorites," Nancy said in a new statement. "Calling the tour Love Alive was something Ann and I felt instantly good about. We have always had many love-themed mottos along the way.”