Jimi Hendrix 'Electric Ladyland' to Get Massive Anniversary Reissue

The third and final studio album released while guitar god Jimi Hendrix was still alive is about to turn 50, and his estate is celebrating in style.

A deluxe edition box set of Electric Ladyland will be released on November 9th. Songs like "Crosstown Traffic" and "Voodoo Chile" will now be heard in 5.1 surround sound. Demos, studio outtakes and a live performance at the Hollywood Bowl in 1968 will also be included.

The collection is available as a 3CD/1 Blu-Ray set or a 6LP/1 Blu-Ray set. Both packages include the original double album.

Original engineer Eddie Kramer, who also had a hand in this project, called Electric Ladyland a complete body of work. "Jimi was inspired to do this album – a double album," Kramer said. "Who would have thought to do a double album in 1968? Wow! This was the definitive album that Jimi had created."