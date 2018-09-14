John Mellencamp Staying On The Road In 2019

John Mellencamp is apparently having such a good time on the road that he doesn'’t want it to end. The voice of the heartland just announced a 2019 tour to coincide with the release of his 24th studio album. Tickets go on sale September 21st and purchases include a copy of Other People’s Stuff.

Mellencamp already has a slew of dates on his schedule to close out 2018. He’ll wrap things up in Canada in mid-November, before recharging for a date in his home state of Indiana in February.

Inducted into the rock & roll hall of fame in 2008 on the strength of hits like “Pink Houses” and “Authority Song,” Mellencamp doesn’t necessarily like everything that comes with touring. In an interview with Variety earlier this year he said: "I don’t get paid for being on stage. I get paid for leaving home, traveling on airplanes, and staying in hotels. The part of being onstage, I’ll do that for free.”

The John Mellencamp Show Tour 2019

Feb. 7 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

Feb. 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Feb. 10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center for the Arts

Feb. 12 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre

Feb. 14 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

Feb. 15 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

Feb. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

Feb. 19 – Youngstown, OH @ Stambaugh Auditorium

Feb. 20 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric

Feb. 22 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

Feb. 23 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

Feb. 25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Feb. 26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Mar. 9 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

Mar. 10 – Evansville, IN @ Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza

Mar. 12 – St. Louis, MO @Stifel Theatre

Mar. 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

Mar. 16 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

Mar. 17 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

Mar. 19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Mar. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Mar. 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

Mar. 24 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Mar. 27 – Ft. Meyers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Mar. 29 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Mar. 30 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall