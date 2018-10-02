Lindsey Buckingham Performs His First Solo Single On Kimmel

Related: Lindsey Buckingham Breaks Silence On His Fleetwood Mac Firing

Lindsey Buckingham is about to hit the road for the first time since he was fired from Fleetwood Mac. But first he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform two songs from his solo career.

Buckingham’s capable band provided some soothing backing harmonies on “Trouble,” the first single from his first solo album in 1981.

Buckingham also played “Soul Drifter” from his 1992 album Out of the Cradle. Both songs also appear on the forthcoming Solo Anthology – The Best of Lindsey Buckingham. It will be released October 5th. You can pre-order it here.

As for the tour – it begins on October 7th in Portland, Oregon and wraps up two months later in Bethlehem, PA.

Oct 07 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

Oct 09 - Palace of Fine Arts - San Francisco, CA

Oct 12 - Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 13 - Spreckels Theatre - San Diego, CA

Oct 15 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

Oct 17 - Athenaeum Theater - Chicago, IL

Oct 18 - Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead - Munhall, PA

Oct 19 - Warner Theater - Washington DC

Oct 21 - Knight Theater - Charlotte, NC

Oct 22 - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College - Wilmington, NC*

Oct 24 - Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater - Peachtree City, GA

Oct 26 - Capitol Theater - Clearwater, FL

Oct 27 - Knight Concert Hall - Miami, FL

Oct 28 - King Center for the Performing Arts - Melbourne, FL

Nov 05 - Paramount Theater - Austin, TX

Nov 06 - Majestic Theater - Dallas, TX

Nov 08 - Brady Theater - Tulsa, OK

Nov 09 - Riverwind Casino - Norman, OK

Nov 10 - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts - Salina, KS

Nov 12 - Lyric Fine Arts Theatre - Birmingham, AL

Nov 13 - Walker Theatre - Chattanooga, TN

Nov 14 - Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN

Nov 16 - Centre in the Square - Kitchener, ON

Nov 17 - Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor, MI

Nov 26 - Palace Theatre - North Canton, OH

Nov 27 - Riviera Theatre - New Tonowanda, NY

Nov 29 - Garde Arts Center - New London, CT*

Nov 30 - Appell Center for the Performing Arts - York, PA

Dec 01 - Scottish Rite Auditorium - Collingswood, NJ

Dec 04 - Town Hall - New York City, NY

Dec 05 - The Wilbur Theatre - Boston, MA

Dec 06 - Paramount Hudson Valley Theater - Peekskill, NY

Dec 08 - Capitol Center - Concord, NH

Dec 09 - Sands Event Center - Bethlehem, PA