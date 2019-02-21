Melissa Etheridge Advocates for Pot on New Single

The times have changed since Melissa Etheridge last released a studio album of new material five years ago. Marijuana laws are being eased in parts of the country, and Etheridge hopes to give the movement an extra push on her new single “Faded by Design.”

Etheridge told Rolling Stone the song is about how she handles stress and her health. She sings “Don’t call the doctor, the cure is in my mind.” The track starts with acoustic guitar before building to a loud chorus. Etheridge said it was meant to capture the 90s rock sound.

“Faded by Design” will appear on Etheridge’s forthcoming 15th studio LP The Medicine Show. It will be released on April 12th. She’s on the road in Europe now before beginning a U.S. tour on March 29th.