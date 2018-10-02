Nostalgic Tom Petty Video Released A Year After Rocker's Death

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Tom Petty, and we’re marking the occasion with a look at a remarkable new video that traces the rock legend’s roots.

Related: An Unreleased Tom Petty Song Gets A Touching Tribute Video

“Gainesville” is a previously unreleased track that appears on the new box set An American Treasure. Petty never forgot where he came from, and the song is a love letter to his Florida hometown. The video features home videos of Petty and his family, friends and bandmates from a young age.

Tom Petty's songwriting prowess is on full display whenever you queue up a record from his extensive catalog.

The Full Moon Fever track "Free Fallin'" is among Petty's best known songs for good reason. When you strip down the rhythm, Petty's vibrant voice is left on full display.

Check out the video below removing the music behind "Free Fallin'," leaving us with Petty's isolated vocals. The results are pretty astonishing. – Marty Rosenbaum