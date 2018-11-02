'Springsteen on Broadway' Soundtrack On The Way For Christmas

Listen to "Land of Hope and Dreams"

November 2, 2018
Bob Diehl
Bruce Springsteen performs a portion of his solo show Springsteen on Broadway at the 72nd Tony Awards

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

If you have a Bruce Springsteen fan in your life, here’s the perfect stocking stuffer. The Boss just announced the Springsteen on Broadway soundtrack from the upcoming Netflix release will be available on December 14th. It features the songs and stories from Springsteen’s 236-show run.

Related: Bruce Springsteen Joins Billy Joel To Perform A Few Classics

Springsteen received the 2018 Special Tony Award for the record-breaking Broadway show. The Boss is one of just two artists (the other one being John Leguizamo) to receive the honor. He performed “My Hometown” during the ceremony.

 

Tags: 
Bruce Springsteen
Springsteen on Broadway