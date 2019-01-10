Sting Working on New Album of Reimagined Hits

It seems Sting’s unlikely collaboration with reggae meister Shaggy inspired him to take a fresh look at his old songs and give them a new feel. The 2019 GRAMMY Award nominee is working a new album that will be released sometime in the summer.

Sting plans to fill the untitled project with reimagined versions of some of his best-known songs. We already have a sense of what he’s talking about because he did it on New Year’s Eve. Sting performed a new version of “Brand New Day” in Times Square. The reworked song had a bouncier, groovier feel than the album track from the 1999 album of the same name.

Sting is expected to include the new version of “Brand New Day” on his set lists for his upcoming My Songs international tour that begins on June 1st in Bulgaria. He will also star in the Canadian premiere of his Broadway musical The Last Ship. Those shows will be held at the Princess of wales Theatre in Toronto starting on February 9th.