Trailer For Elton John Biopic Released

We recently got our first look at actor Taron Egerton’s transformation into a 1970s Elton John, and now we get to see him come to life.

Paramount Pictures has just released the official trailer for Rocketman – billed as an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.

The trailer begins with the first beat of “Benny and the Jets,” before the voiceover begins: “There are moments in a rock star’s life that define who he is. Where there was darkness there is now you. And it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Rocketman also stars Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard. The movie is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2019.