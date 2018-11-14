U2’s Bono: “We’re Going Away Now”

Is U2 done? Probably not. But Bono has fans on-edge because of something he said last night in Berlin.

During the final show of the band’s eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour, Bono addressed the crowd: “We’ve been on the road for quite some time, just going on 40 years, and this last 4 years have been really something special for us. We’re going away now,” he said.

Bono: "we've been on the road for quite some time, just going on 40 years, and this last 4 years have been really something very special for us. We're going away now..." #U2eiTour — U2gigs (@u2gigs) November 13, 2018

The news comes from the fan account U2gigs, which tried to ease fans’ concerns.

I will concede that this is the first time the mass panic has at least seemed plausible. But there'll be *something* for Boy at 40 or AB at 30, or a new record. U2 won't sit still and they won't break up, and they've got enough years ahead of them yet to fit in more gigs! — U2gigs (@u2gigs) November 13, 2018

Bono’s words take on added meaning, though, because of a recent interview with The Sunday Times. He talked about an unnamed “brush with mortality,” and said he was unsure if the band would continue to tour.