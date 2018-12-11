Vote For Your Favorite Rockin' Holiday Album

From '60s classics to a heavy metal Christmas

December 11, 2018
Bob Diehl

The countdown to Christmas is on, and the sounds of the season are becoming more prevalant everywhere you go. Most of what you hear is probably from a classic album like Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song or something new from the world of top 40 like John Legend's A Legendary Christmas. But we want to know what your favorite rockin' Christmas album is. Check out the nominees and vote below.

A Very Special Christmas

The Beach Boys' Christmas Album

The Jackson 5 Christmas Album

Trans-Siberian Orchestra - Christmas Eve and Other Stories

A Twisted Christmas

