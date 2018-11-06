Watch Video For New Joan Jett Song "Fresh Start"

Track appears on 'Bad Reputation' soundtrack

November 6, 2018
Bob Diehl
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts perform onstage during the USO 75th Anniversary Armed Forces Gala & Gold Medal Dinner

Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for USO of Metropolitan New York

Joan Jett has just released a video for her new song “Fresh Start.” The lyrics focus on the struggles that come from making music at an older age, but the video highlights successful women and features empowering quotes.

“Fresh Start” was recorded for the soundtrack to Bad Reputation, Jett’s new documentary. It’s described as a look at the life of the pioneering rocker, from her early years in the Runaways, to her highly-successful solo career that produced hits like “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”

