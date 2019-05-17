The Who Perform "Won't Get Fooled Again" with Classroom Instruments on 'Fallon'

Pete Townshend doesn’t discriminate when it comes to guitars – he smashes toy ones too. That’s how he and his bandmate from The Who, Roger Daltrey, ended their classroom instrument performance of “Won’t Get Fooled Again” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Townshend’s axe for the segment with Fallon and The Roots was probably more accurately a ukulele, while Daltrey picked up a mini tambourine for the occasion.

The Who are used to playing with a large group. Their Moving On! tour finds Daltrey and Townshend performing alongside a full orchestra. Watch a violinist take center stage on “Baba O’Riley” in Bristow, VA below, and check out the remaining tour dates here.