The Who Planning 2019 U.S. Tour and Album

Surprise! 2019 is going to be a big year for The Who and their fans. The band announced today in Rolling Stone that it will tour the U.S. and release a new studio album.

A local symphony orchestra will accompany Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend and Co. at each stop on their 31-date trek across America beginning in April.

As for the new album, which would be The Who’s 12th and first since 2006, Townshend said it was a prerequisite for agreeing to hit the road.

“I said I was not going to sign any contracts unless we have new material,” the legendary guitarist told Rolling Stone. “It has nothing to do with the fact that The Who need a new album. It’s purely personal. It’s about my pride, my sense of self-worth and self-dignity as a writer.”

Related: The Best Pete Townshend Guitar Smashings

The album is expected later this year. Tour dates have not yet been announced, but Townsend said the first show will be at Madison Square Garden in New York. As for the setlist, he and Daltrey aren’t quite seeing eye to eye. Townshend would like to mix in a few deep cuts, while the frontman isn’t so sure.

“Some hardcore fans might bitch and moan, but 99.99 percent of the audience wants to hear the hits,” Daltrey said. “I don’t want people scratching their balls and going, ‘I want to hear ‘Baba O’Riley.’”

With no further delay, here’s The Who performing their Who’s Next classic with the original line-up that included drummer Keith Moon and bassist John Entwistle.