Chefs, friends and fans celebrate #BourdainDay

By: Yasmin Cortez



Today, June 25, would have been Anthony Bourdain’s 63rd birthday.



It has been a little over a year after his death so today friends and fans of the author/chef/TV star are using his birthday as an occasion to remember his life and work, and they’re sharing their recollections on social media using the hashtag #BourdainDay.

The campaign was launched by the Parts Unknown host’s friends Eric Ripert and José Andrés, who also recently worked with the Culinary Institute of America to establish the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship, helping students study abroad.

While a lot of Bourdain fans shared notes about him on the anniversary of his death two weeks ago, Ripert and Andrés thought the chef/author’s birthday would be a more fitting occasion to look back at his life and legacy and urge fans to upload a video or picture of themselves toasting to "Tony" on social media including the hashtag #BourdainDay.

“I think that the end of his life obviously is traumatic and emotional, but (it) is not as important as the beginning of his life and what he has achieved in his life, and the inspiration that he brought to people,” Ripert said in an interview with Esquire.

Some heroes don’t wear capes... we miss your wit, my friend. #bourdainday pic.twitter.com/n8qHLFy7tu — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 25, 2019

Happy #BourdainDay! If you’ve got memories of @AnthonyBourdain or his work, his birthday is a great day to share them. Here’s one, from a few years ago at the #StarChefs conference in NYC, with chef Marco Pierre White. @mpwgroup @chefjoseandres @ericripert #NoReservations pic.twitter.com/N9SLQzTenc — Ted Allen (@TheTedAllen) June 25, 2019

Anthony Bourdain departed this earth a year ago. Today I join his friends and colleagues to remember his birthday, and celebrate his life and the grand adventures he took us on. #BourdainDay pic.twitter.com/zI7MAaPJv3 — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 25, 2019

“Walk in someone else's shoes or at least eat their food. It's a plus for everybody." Happy birthday to the man who showcased humanity from across the globe and inspired many to travel and to eat outside of their comfort zones. #BourdainDay pic.twitter.com/ULkeUbnqrD — Sam (@geosamL) June 25, 2019

Anthony Bourdain's quote, on the District vs. Washington, from the conclusion of his 2009 "No Reservations" show about DC. RIP. #BourdainDay pic.twitter.com/Nv7nWYSkXW — Council of DC (@councilofdc) June 25, 2019

Still can't wrap my head around the fact that Anthony Bourdain is no longer with us, but in honor of #BourdainDay, a quick thread for people who might need to hear a few things... pic.twitter.com/JLucVKVpnq — Matthew Dow Smith (@matthewdowsmith) June 25, 2019

"Your body is not a temple, it's an amusement park. Enjoy the ride." #BourdainDay — Richard Bernabe (@bernabephoto) June 25, 2019

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide or self-harm or is anxious, depressed, upset, or needs to talk, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.