Chefs, friends and fans celebrate #BourdainDay

June 25, 2019

By: Yasmin Cortez
 

Today, June 25, would have been Anthony Bourdain’s 63rd birthday.

It has been a little over a year after his death so today friends and fans of the author/chef/TV star are using his birthday as an occasion to remember his life and work, and they’re sharing their recollections on social media using the hashtag #BourdainDay.

The campaign was launched by the Parts Unknown host’s friends Eric Ripert and José Andrés, who also recently worked with the Culinary Institute of America to establish the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship, helping students study abroad.

While a lot of Bourdain fans shared notes about him on the anniversary of his death two weeks ago, Ripert and Andrés thought the chef/author’s birthday would be a more fitting occasion to look back at his life and legacy and urge fans to upload a video or picture of themselves toasting to "Tony" on social media including the hashtag #BourdainDay.

“I think that the end of his life obviously is traumatic and emotional, but (it) is not as important as the beginning of his life and what he has achieved in his life, and the inspiration that he brought to people,” Ripert said in an interview with Esquire.

I’m so grateful for a day in honor of a man I respected very deeply. He was cool and brilliant. Over the years we found common ground through humor, music and food. I miss his wit and presence. Singular man. #BOURDAINDAY ---- @ericripert @chefjoseandres

A post shared by Rachael Ray (@rachaelray) on

As much as it hurts to not have you around - there's so much you left behind to celebrate. We celebrate food, from the street stalls to the white tablecloth tables, all over the world. We celebrate the chefs. The culture. And ultimately, each other. I hope people stop for a moment and toast to you - your life, and your legacy - today and all you've taught them to celebrate. It was great to have shared a drink and dessert with you, Tony. Happy birthday. And to celebrate, the @theculinaryinstituteofamerica has launched the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship, to help CIA students who want to study abroad and see the world. Click the link in bio ⬆️ for more info about how to support. #BourdainDay

A post shared by dominiqueansel (@dominiqueansel) on

Happy birthday Tony ! You and #monsieurpaul are forever with us in our hearts --------------@anthonybourdain #anthonybourdainday #BourdainDay

A post shared by Daniel Boulud (@danielboulud) on

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide or self-harm or is anxious, depressed, upset, or needs to talk, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

Tags: 
BourdainDay
anthony bourdain