Dairy Queen Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream Today
March 20, 2019
By Reanna Hilario
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!
With the first day of Spring just around the corner, Dairy Queen is excited to get into the Spring spirit with Free Cone Day. You can dish on a free small vanilla DQ cone today at participating Dairy Queen stores.
Happy Free Cone Day! We can't wait to see you today. Share and tag your photos with #FreeConeDay. pic.twitter.com/XvC6VQHjFV-- Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2019