Dickey Betts Plays First Hometown Show In Four Years

It was only last November that guitarist DICKEY BETTS of Allman Brothers Band fame, having not performed publicly for some time, announced his retirement, telling Rolling Stone that his career was "over."

Fortunately for fans of the veteran guitar player, he reconsidered the decision a mere three weeks later and subsequently announced a new 2018 tour. And on the eve of the tour's start, Betts played a live rehearsal show for an appreciative hometown Sarasota crowd with a set list of Allman Brothers Band classics, including (for the first time in almost 20 years) Gregg Allman's "Midnight Rider." (See the setlist & clips of the performance below.) Dickey Betts and his band will be on the road through mid-July. Rock on, Dickey Betts!

Dickey Betts' May 16 setlist:

1. “Hot ’Lanta”

2. “Statesboro Blues”

3. “Nothing You Can Do”

4. “Midnight Rider”

5. “Blue Sky”

6. “Get Away”

7. “Seven Turns”

8. “Whipping Post”

9. “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed”

10. “Ramblin’ Man"