Everything You Need To Know About This Year's LA Marathon

The Sketcher Performance LA Marathon is an annual running event that is held every Spring. It was first started in 1986 and was inspired by the success of the Olympic Games in 1984. In the 34 years of its existence, the marathon has faced all sorts of running courses, the most recent one being the Stadium to the Sea layout. This route has the start line at Dodger Stadium and the finish line at the Santa Monica Pier. This weekend marks the 10 year anniversary of the annual "Stadium to the Sea" LA Marathon.

Thousands of people flock to this event to run, observe or even cheer for friends and family. A 26.2-mile run is definitely no easy feat! For all my runners out there, whether you're running this marathon for the first time or for the tenth time, here's an outline of everything you'll need to know for the weekend.

WHEN & WHERE

The marathon will be held this Sunday, March 24 at begins bright and early at Dodger Stadium. 6:30 AM start time for wheelchair racers, followed by handcycles at 6:32 AM, with professional women's start at 6:45 AM and lastly, professional men and rest of the field a 6:55 AM. Specifically, the starting line is located in Lot G behind center field. As aforementioned, the route begins at Dodger Stadium and ends at the Santa Monica Pier. The fascinating part about this 26.2-mile trek is the iconic landmarks you hit while on your run. Consider it a fast-paced tour through Los Angeles. Here's a breakdown of what the mile to mile course markers look like:

Starting Line

Mile 1 - Dodger Stadium

Mile 2 - Cesar Chavez Blvd

Mile 3 - Downtown LA

Mile 4 - Disney Concert Hall

Mile 5 - Downtown LA

Mile 6 - Echo Park

Mile 7 - Silverlake

Mile 8 - Los Feliz

Mile 9 - Thai Town

Mile 10 - Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mile 11 - Grauman's Chinese Theater

Mile 12 - Hollywood

Mile 13 - Sunset Strip

Mile 14 - West Hollywood

Mile 15 - West Hollywood

Mile 16 - Doheny Drive

Mile 17 - Rodeo Drive

Mile 18 - Santa Monica Blvd

Mile 19 - Westwood

Mile 20 - Westwood/Sepulveda Blvd

Mile 21 - VA/Wilshire Blvd

Mile 22 - San Vicente & Bundy

Mile 23 - San Vicente & 26th

Mile 24 - San Vicente & 14th

Mile 25 - Ocean Ave/Palisades Park

Mile 26 - Santa Monica

Finish Line

THE FINISH LINE

You can expect the professional runners to finish the marathon around 9 AM and everyone else will follow. However, the course is timed. Runners must finish the marathon within 6 hours and 30 minutes. At the end of the course, there will be plenty of amenities for everyone. For those planning to greet their favorite runners at the end of the route, there are 8 parking structures on 2nd St. between Wilshire and Colorado. Runners will finish the race on Ocean Ave, where they can pick up their medals. The "Finish Festival" will be held on 2nd St. Runners in need of medical assistance or a massage can find all that along Ocean Ave.

WEATHER

If you're worried about the weather, don't worry - Spring came through just in time. Thankfully, no more showers! This weekend calls for the beautiful SoCal weather we all know and love. At 6 AM, the sun will slowly be creeping in, the weather a brisk 52 degrees. By noon, the sun will be out and shining, with highs in the upper 60's.

WEEKEND EVENTS & MORE

If you thought that Sunday was the only event this weekend, let me tell you about what else is going on. The main event is the 26.2-mile marathon from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica. However, there are more events going on that you don't want to miss! According to the LA Marathon Media Guide, here is the full list of events happening this weekend:

The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Health & Fitness Expo will be held in West Hall A of the Los Angeles Convention Center in Downtown L.A. on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23. More than 120 exhibitors from category leading, world-class brands will showcase their latest products and services.

The LA BIG 5K, sponsored by Big 5 Sporting Goods, will take place at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, March 23, allowing athletes of all ages and abilities to take part in race week festivities.

KTLA 5 will air the race live in Los Angeles beginning at 6:00 am. For the third year, WGN America will televise the race live nationally from 7:00 am to 10:00 am PDT.

Over 3,000 runners will participate in this year's Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon as a part of Students Run LA (SRLA), an after-school mentoring and physical fitness program for at-risk middle and high school students in Los Angeles. Through this program, celebrating its' 30th Anniversary in 2019, students learn how discipline and perseverance lead to success in the marathon and in life. More than 60,000 students have participated in the program since its inception in 1987, with over 95 percent of SRLA starters finishing the race. Conqur Endurance Group donated nearly $1 million in race entries to support the SRLA program in 2019.

An impressive 137 Legacy Runners--men and women who have completed all 33 prior editions of the race-- are eligible to step to the line in 2019.

Over 1,000 participants from the LA Road Runners (LARR) program will participate. LARR is the official training program of the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon.

Along the marathon course, there is a wealth of entertainment and support for the runners, with 50 entertainment areas, 4 featured entertainment centers, and 50+ charity cheer zones.

FUN FACTS BY THE NUMBERS

Just because, here are some fun facts about the LA Marathon!

6000+ volunteers

137 legacy runners

3500+ Students Run LA members

70 official charities

696,958 finishers (1986-2018)

25 bands, 600 cheerleaders, 54 charity cheer zones

4 cities on the "Stadium to the Sea" course

All 50 states represented

66 countries represented

401 ft elevation decrease

700 portable toilets

33,000 bananas

25,000 bagels

1,235,000 cups

55,500 gallons of water

5,400 ibuprofen tablets

3,500 band-aids

673,319 applicants (1986-2017)

10 medical stations

It'll definitely be a jam-packed weekend you don't want to miss! Best of luck to all my runners out there. We'll see all of you bright and early this weekend! Get more details HERE.