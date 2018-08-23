Family Fun Activities For This Weekend

By Scott T. Sterling

This is it, folks. The last very unofficial week of summer.

The kids are already back in school, Labor Day weekend is looming just around the corner—this is your chance to summer it up before everything turns into all pumpkin spice everything and Halloween. Here are a few fun ways to make the most of the upcoming weekend in and around Southern California.

disneyland.disney.go.com

Pixar Fest

Disneyland Resorts - Anaheim

If you haven’t made it out to Pixar Fest, now is the time—the show is set to wrap up on Sept. 3. Dive into the deep end and explore myriad activities based on your favorite Pixar movies and characters. From Pixar-themed food to daily parades, it’s a must-see for all fans of Toy Story, The Incredibles, and the rest of the Pixar classics. Get details here.

moonlightrollerway.com

Harry Potter Roller Skating Night

Moonlight Rollerway - Glendale

Harry Potter fans get to really loosen up at this inspired nighttime event. Hosted by the local fan group Los Angeles Dumbledore’s Army this Saturday night (Aug. 25), Glendale’s Moonlight Rollerway is transformed into a Potter wonderland, complete with music, games and merch. Costumes are encouraged! Get details here.

nhm.org

Butterfly Pavillion

Natural History Museum - Los Angeles

Butterflies are taking flight at NHMLA! This seasonal exhibit — located outside on the south side of the Museum — features more flight space, more resting spots, and more natural light. There will be hundreds of free-flying butterflies inside, and our awesome Gallery Interpreters who can explain why these animals are so special. The pavilion shuts down for the season on Sept. 3, so check it out while you still can. Get details here.

oc.discoverycube.org

Discovery Cube Orange County - Santa AnaGear up for the ultimate rainforest expedition to explore and learn about the tropical rainforests of the world! This exhibit highlights the challenges facing rainforests and their inhabitants, and how you can help. Visitors are invited to role-play as research assistants on a series of problem-solving adventures as they meet scientists and learn how to study rainforests. Time is running out on this fascinating exhibit, which ends Sept. 9. Get details here

thatsfromdisneyland.com

13730 Riverside Dr - Sherman OaksCollector Richard Kraft, in partnership with Van Eaton Galleries, has transformed a 40,000 square foot former Sports Authority Store into a FREE, family-friendly, interactive museum that celebrates the unique history and artistry of Disney theme parks on August 25-26. “After 25 years of hoarding artifacts from Disneyland in my home, office, and countless storage facilities, I'm swinging open the doors to my collection and throwing a bon voyage party for everyone who shares fond memories of Disneyland,” Kraft said in a press statement. “This free exhibit is my way of saying goodbye to my beloved treasures from the Happiest Place on Earth.” Get details here

grammymuseum.org

GRAMMY Museum - Los AngelesThe GRAMMY Museum and Warner Bros. have teamed up to present "The Get Animated Invasion," an interactive exhibit that celebrates the music that generations have come to know and love from Warner Bros. iconic animation shorts and films. Warner Bros. has a long history of invading pop culture though music, from popularizing classical compositions to creating mainstream hits that stand the test of time; the latest of which is the animated feature "Smallfoot," featuring an all-star voice cast and original music including a new song from Niall Horan. The pop-up exhibit will take over the GRAMMY Museum’s second floor, Aug. 18–Sept. 9, 2018. Get details here

foapom.com

Downtown LagunaAs one of the nation’s oldest and most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows, the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts has offered a breathtaking showcase for artists and art lovers for 85 years. The Festival’s prestigious juried art show includes a wide variety of media such as paintings, photography, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafted wood and furniture, ceramics, glass and more – all by 140 of Orange County’s finest artists. This year’s edition winds up on Sept. 1, so time is of the essence! Get details here. Get details here

wbstudiotour.com

Warner Brothers Studios - BurbankGet up close to your favorite Justice League characters including: Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash. See the unique Mother Boxes that were used on the film set and designed to reflect the individual styles of the guardians that protected them. Exclusive to tour guests, this new exhibit pays homage to the origins of DC Comics with the original comic book issues of each character of the Justice League on display. Along with the new exhibit, fans will also experience the popular Wonder Woman exhibit currently on display. Discover your inner Amazonian with authentic costumes and set design elements from the blockbuster hit of 2017, including the Princess of Themyscira’s Lasso of Hestia, armor, tiara, and the exquisite sword. Get details here

Skirball.org

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited

Skirball Cultural Center - Los Angeles

Get up close and personal to all things Muppet with classic clips, costumes and historic puppets spanning the incredible work and career of creator Jim Henson. Kermit the Frog, Rowlf and Bert and Ernie are just some of the timeless characters on display. More than 100 pieces, including Sesame Street puppets and Labyrinth costumes, bring visitors closer to Henson’s vast legacy. Get details here.

pvplc.org

National Honey Bee Storytime

White Point Preserve and Nature Center - San Pedro

To celebrate National Honey Bee Day, the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy is hosting a special storytime on Saturday, August 25, with local beekeeper and author, Aimée Lissantheia. She will read from her award-winning book, The Amazing Adventures of Melissa Bee, and entertain families with her personal tales of beekeeping. Discover how one of the world’s tiniest pollinators are essential to the global ecosystem. Get details and RSVP here.