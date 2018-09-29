First Look: Tom Hanks As Mr. Rodgers For Upcoming Film

By Scott T Sterling

There are so few things in life that we all can agree on. With the country embroiled in a deeply contentious Supreme Court confirmation hearing that has taken over the world (AKA social media), we are all in desperate need of something truly righteous and good to bring us together.

Tom Hanks and Mr. Rogers to the rescue!

It was just yesterday (Sept. 27) that Sony Pictures revealed the first look at Hanks in character as the beloved children’s TV legend Mr. Rogers for an upcoming biopic, and the photo has unleashed all of the feels from millions of people across America. I mean, just look at it. Don’t you already feel calmer, happier, and just better about life in general after seeing it? I know I sure do.

“Tom Hanks is playing Mister Rogers and I can’t even fathom America’s two purest men combined like this,” declared one fan on Twitter, pretty much summing up everyone’s feelings about the blessed image.

The movie, which has yet to be titled, will center around Mister Rogers’ friendship with journalist Tom Junod (played by Matthew Rhys), with the two becoming fast friends are Junod wrote a beautiful Esquire profile on Rogers back in 1988. Diary of a Teenage Girl filmmaker Marielle Heller is set to direct the film.

“The script knocked me out with its message of kindness and its exploration of the human spirit,” Heller explained (via People). “As a mother, I am so inspired by the teachings of Fred Rogers and as a human I am in awe of his life’s work. I can’t wait to bring his story to the public and be a part of such a thoughtful, smart group of people who are all coming together to make this film, which truly feels to me like an antidote to our very fractured culture.”

Mister Rogers is something of a family affair for Tom Hanks; People reminds us that his son, Colin Hanks, has already played Rogers on screen for the web series, Mister Rogers’ Beautiful Life.

“Oh, did someone else get cast in a rival Mr Rogers project?,” the younger Hanks cracked on Twitter about his dad’s new movie role. “I would hate to be them right now.”

The elder Hanks’ Mister Rogers movie is set to grace big screens in October 2019. And a beautiful day in the neighborhood it will be.