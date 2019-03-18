Founder Of Jelly Belly Releases New CBD-Infused Jelly Beans

(Via ALT 105.3) Jelly Belly creator David Klein has a new venture involving one of the world's most popular candies. He's now infusing them with cannabidiol so we can enjoy CBD-infused jelly beans.

David Klein, who invented the Jelly Belly brand in 1976 but left the company in 1980, has launched a company called Spectrum Confections, which has released a line of jelly beans infused with cannabidiol, or CBD. https://t.co/hVgJxa5ZCE -- WBTV News (@WBTV_News) March 17, 2019

Spectrum Confections offers up 38 different flavors of the CBD-infused jelly beans including toasted marshmallow, pina colada & more. Each bean is infused with 10mg of CBD and are sanded with dextrose to mask the CBD flavor inside.

Spectrum also offers sour & sugar-free jelly beans via their website.

Klein says that creating these new types of beans combines what he does best, creating candy & helping people.