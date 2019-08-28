And The 2019 'YOU and WHO' Winner Is...

K-EARTH 101’s Summer of You And Who has come to an end and a winner has been picked! The Gary Bryan Show paid a visit to Zachary K., from Lakewood, at work and presented him and his 'WHO' Scott an all-new 2019 RAM 1500. Congratulations Zak and Scott!



About Zak's WHO:

“My WHO is my brother Scott. Scott is one of the nicest, caring and genuine persons anyone could ever meet... Unfortunately, hard luck has pressed its way into Scott's life as his truck was totaled when he was struck by another motorist, he suffered an attempted car-jacking while borrowing his father’s truck and to top it off, his dog of 10 years recently passed. I would love to be able to give back to the person who selflessly gives his all to friends, family and strangers alike.”



Thank you to everyone who entered!