Catering Cart Goes Out Of Control At Airport

A passenger at Chicago O’Hare International Airport captured video of an out-of-control catering cart doing donuts without a driver on the tarmac before being rammed by an employee in another vehicle. Kevil Klauer said he was waiting for a flight to Tennessee at the Chicago airport Monday when the scene unfolded outside of a nearby window. Klauer tweeted a video showing the vehicle, which did not have a driver, driving in fast circles, spilling trays and food onto the ground. “At first it was humorous to see this drive itself and not fall over, but then as it picked up speed it presented danger to people,” Klauer told CNN. The cart appeared to be about to strike a nearby plane when an employee in another vehicle rammed the cart, knocking it onto its side. See the video below:





