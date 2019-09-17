K-EARTH 101 and RADIO.COM Los Angeles Partners with #HashtagLunchbag

K-EARTH 101 and RADIO.COM Los Angeles partnered with #HashtagLunchbag to create bagged lunches, complete with love messages and hit the streets near Skid Row looking for anyone that could use a meal. Thank you to #HashtagLunchbag for letting us be a part of the great cause that allows us to encourage others and remind them, they are not forgotten.



For more information on how you can volunteer visit: hashtaglunchbag.org