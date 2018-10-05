Steve Perry Releases New Single & Video "No More Cryin"

Former Journey singer, Steve Perry is back!

After leaving the music industry in the 90's, Perry disappered from the scene, with many to wondering if he would ever make music again. All that changed this year when he announced the release of his new album 'Traces'.

Through his good friend, film director Patty Jenkins, Perry met Kellie Nash, a PhD in psychology who was bravely battling breast cancer. Over the next few years, Perry's life was forever changed by the experience of falling deeply in love and losing Nash in 2012

Perry then decided it was time to make his musical comeback. Working with engineer and co-producer Thom Flowers, going through early demos and making the decision to use live musicians rather than electronics on his computer that had been used in the sketches in order to bring their hearts and soul to the music.

The lead track off the album entitled "No Erasin" is a kind of an emotional homecoming. Literally speaking, it's about a class reunion and coming back into contact with someone you haven't seen in a long time, but is metaphorically about the audiences Perry hasn't seen in years.

In additon to producer/guitarist Thom flowers, Perry worked with some amzing musicians on Traces, including drummers, Josh Freese, Vinnie Colaiuta and Steve Ferrone; bassits, Pino Palladino, Nathan East and Travis Carlton; guitarist John 5 and keyboardists Roger Manning and Jeff Babko.

