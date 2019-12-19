VIDEO: Knock Knock It's Christmas Reveal

This year for Knock Knock It’s Christmas, Gary, Lisa and the K-EARTH 101 morning crew surprised Chuy and Kia, a blind husband and wife with 2 young daughters. Both parents were working hard to make ends meet despite their disabilities but this Holiday season just got a little bit easier. The family recieved $10,181 in donations and with that, Kia will try to get sugery to be able to see for the first time. Thank you to all our listeners for making this Christmas miracle happen with all your donations!