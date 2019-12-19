VIDEO: Knock Knock It's Christmas Reveal

December 19, 2019
Gary Bryan Morning Show
Categories: 
Uncategorized

This year for Knock Knock It’s Christmas, Gary, Lisa and the K-EARTH 101 morning crew surprised Chuy and Kia, a blind husband and wife with 2 young daughters. Both parents were working hard to make ends meet despite their disabilities but this Holiday season just got a little bit easier. The family recieved $10,181 in donations and with that, Kia will try to get sugery to be able to see for the first time. Thank you to all our listeners for making this Christmas miracle happen with all your donations!

Tags: 
Knock Knock It's Christmas

Recent Podcast Audio
The Rise of SkySnarker SnarkMonkey
12/20 - New Year's Plans, Snow Struggles, & Remembering Dick Clark What Were They Thinking? with The KEARTH 101 Morning Show
GARY AND LISA WITH TAN KHENG HUA FROM CRAZY RICH ASIANS KRTHFM: On-Demand
12/19 - Knock Knock Recap, Pelotons, Prison, & Buying Love What Were They Thinking? with The KEARTH 101 Morning Show
12/18 - CATZ, College Scandals, & Credit Card Fraud! What Were They Thinking? with The KEARTH 101 Morning Show
12/17 - CEOs, Strippers, & Secret Safety Codes What Were They Thinking? with The KEARTH 101 Morning Show
View More Episodes