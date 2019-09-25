Celebrate National One-Hit Wonder Day By Drinking Your Favorite One-Hit!

You know them. You secretly love them. Even as they get stuck on repeat in your head!

From 'Tainted Love,' to 'Macarena,' they're the songs that explode onto those fantastic 80's scenes, only to fade off into the sunset just as quickly.

The one hit wonders!

Streetside Brewery in Cincinnati, Ohio, is taking these 'one hit wonders' and turning them into a draft, a combination of heavily fruited Berliner Weisse and Goses, you'll definitely want to have more than once!

The idea behind the series was to "bring forth memories of where you were in your life when they were released," according to their Instagtram.

The limited series took off in January 2018 but to make this one-hit wonder draft even more fun, just like our favorite tunes – you may not ever know when these guys are going to pop up!

"You might get a social media announcement, you might not. Sometimes they just spring up out of nowhere to be enjoyed for the brief minute that they’re around."

Check out the full list of one-hit wonders!

The One Hit Wonders

Yellow Polka Dot Bikini – Lychee Lemonade Berliner – Released 1/1/18

Afternoon Delight – Passion Colada Berliner – Released 1/1/18

Don’t Worry Be Happy – Kiwi Berliner – Released 1/1/18

Steal My Sunshine – Mango, Pineapple and Passionfruit Berliner Weisse – Released 1/17/18

Barbie Girl – Strawberry, Raspberry and Mango Gose – Released 2/28/18

It Takes Two – Peach and Passionfruit Gose – Released 2/28/18

Steal My Sunshine – Mango, Pineapple and Passionfruit Gose – Released 2/28/18

In The Summertime – Raspberry, Strawberry Lemonade Goes with Pink Himalayan Sea Salt – Released 3/31/18

Macarena – Mango Margarita Goes with Pink Himalayan Sea Salt – Released 3/31/18

Hooked On A Feeling – Passion Fruit, Mango, Pineapple, and Coconut Berliner Weisse – Released 3/31/18

You Wanna Be Happy – Double Raspberry Berliner Weisse – Released 4/14/18 | 5/5/18 | 3/16/19

Beds Are Burning – Pink Guava, Passion Fruit, Banana Berliner Weisse – Released 5/26/28 | 6/9/18

Stay With Me – Double Blueberry Lemonade – Released 6/9/18

A Bay Bay – Blueberry, Raspberry Lemonade – Released 7/14/18

Chain Hang Low – Pineapple, Passionfruit, Coconut – Released 7/14/18

Teach Me How To Dougie – Raspberry and Passionfruit – Released 7/14/18

Walk It Out – Pineapple, Coconut and Banana Slushy – Released 7/14/18

Mambo #5 – Peach, Mango, Passionfruit and Pineapple Gose – Released 8/4/18

Hooked On A Feeling – Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Gose – Released 9/8/18

I’ve Got The Music In Me – Blueberry, Blackberry, and Strawberry Berliner Weisse – Released 9/29/18

Achy Breaky Heart – Double Pink Guava and Prickly Pear Lassi Gose – Released 11/17/18 | 4/6/19

Baby Got Back – Mango, Pineapple, and Pink Guava Gose – Released 5/11/19

Electric Avenue – Double Passionfruit, Dragonfruit, Pineapple and Mango Berliner Weisse – Released on 5/27/19

Tainted Love – Double Strawberry, Double Raspberry, Double Pink Lemonade Berliner Weisse – Released on 6/22/19

Tubthumping – NEIPA with Mango, Pineapple, Pink Guava and Papaya – Released on 6/22/19

Hooked On A Feeling – Pineapple, Passionfruit, Mango and Coconut Berliner Weisse – Released on 8/3/19

Blue Suede Shoes – Double Pineapple and Blueberry Berliner Weisse – Released on 8/30/19

To learn more about what's brewing at Streetside check out their website!