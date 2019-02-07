Hooters Once Again Offering Free Wings To Singles On Valentine's Day

(via ALT 105.3)

Each Valentine's Day Hooters is here for you. For real, they'll give you a free order of ten boneless wings if you shred a picture of your ex.

The limit is those ten free wings, so don't expect to bring in pictures of multiple exes to get more & more wings.

#ShredYourEx is back again this Valentine's Day! Shred a pic, get 10 free boneless wings (just buy any 10). It's that simple. ➡️ https://t.co/Su1k7NnkE3 pic.twitter.com/sDnhsVyPOV — Hooters (@Hooters) February 4, 2019

You can also participate online and redeem a coupon if you'd prefer to not go to Hooters on Valentine's Day. Head to shredyourex.hooters.com and you can digitally shred that photo - you'll get a coupon to use next time you want to go to Hooters.

