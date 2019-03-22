How to Get Dunkin' Donuts' Boston Marathon Shoes

Dunkin’ Donuts likes to claim that America runs on Dunkin’ and they mean it in more than a metaphorical way. The New England donut and coffee giant partnered up with Saucony to make a new batch of shoes ahead of the Boston Marathon. A company best known for crème-filled and glazed pieces of fried dough might not seem like the most natural fit to make something you need to run a race that will take more than three hours, but they’ve done it before. The pick-me-up spot that made the Dunkaccino famous got into the shoe game last year, partnering with Saucony as well. Those shoes sold out incredibly quickly in 2018, and this year’s limited-edition pairs are likely to do the same.

The Kinvara 10s themselves are Saucony’s best-selling running shoes. They’re neutral lightweight trainers designed to be useful for a broad set of runners. But for Dunkin’ fans, they more importantly feature “strawberry-frosted donut medallions, Dunkin' coffee cups and the word "Boston" emblazoned on a reflective strip - all packaged in a custom shoebox resembling Dunkin's iconic donut box.”

And unlike other strange branded items, like KFC’s chicken-scented logs, the Dunkin’ shoes are actually available in stores. If you’re in the Boston area over the next few weeks and you’re in the market for a new pair of neutral running shoes in bright orange and purple, you can find them at the Marathon Sports stores in Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Wellesley, at marathonsports.com and on the Saucony website. Adult pairs will run you $120 and kids’ pairs (yes, there are kids’ pairs) are $65.

If you want to make yourself stand out in the marathon field of 30,000 you better snap up a pair quick while you still can.