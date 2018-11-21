How to Help Raise Money for Wildfire Relief at This Sunday's Chargers Game
Barry’s Tickets is donating $10 to every ticket they sell
By Scott T. Sterling
The devastating wildfires throughout Southern California have left a lot of our brothers, sisters and animal family in a perilous and heartbreaking place.
Barry’s Tickets has stepped up to do their part in helping provide relief to the thousands of SoCal residents affected by the fires. Now you can, too—and experience an NFL experience unlike any other in the process.
Barry’s Tickets is donating $10 to every ticket they sell for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, November 25, at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA.
What makes NFL games at the StubHub Center special is the sheer proximity to the action. WIth a capacity of just 27,000 seats, it’s by far the most intimate professional football venue in the entire league—and it’s not even close.
For a little perspective: at 27,000 seats, StubHub Center holds about 50% fewer seats than the next smallest NFL stadium, the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, which tops out at a hearty 63,132 football fans.
It’s safe to say that there really isn’t a bad seat in the house. So make this Thanksgiving weekend a little more special with an afternoon of up close and personal NFL action right here in Southern California. You’ll be helping out some fellow SoCal folks in need. It’s a win-win situation.
This is just the latest way Barry’s Tickets is providing help. They’ve teamed up up with GreaterGood.org to help get things back to normal in myriad ways. Here’s how the organization has already helped victims of the recent fires:
- $20,000 grant to The California Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps. Funds will be used to support their ongoing efforts to treat animals affected by the fires. Currently, they are deploying approximately 30 to 35 volunteers per day to manage triaging and treating burned animals, helping sick and stressed animals, and treating chronic medical issues that many of these animals had before these fires. Among the volunteers include licensed veterinarians and registered veterinary technicians as well as veterinary assistants.
- $10,000 grant to Paw Works. Funds will be used to vet pets that will be flown to Best Friends Sanctuary next week. Funds will also be used for pet relief for displaced people and to care for the next round of incoming disaster pets. In-kind awards to Paw Works include 350 animal transport crates, 200 KONG balls as comfort items to dogs, 100 leashes and collars, puppy pads, cat food, litter boxes, and litter.
- $10,000 grant to Butte County Humane Society. Funds will be used to provide veterinary care for relinquished pets, staffing and storage, and to increase the pet pantry now serving displaced families as well as funding to prepare pets for transport in the near future.
- $10,000 grant to Torres Community Shelter to assist people displaced by the fires by providing them with apartment deposits, gift cards, and shelter.
- $10,000 grant to Shelter Hope Pet Shop to offset costs for the emergency shelter they set up to help displaced pets and people.
- $10,000 grant to World Central Kitchen who is providing hot meals to people.
- We have awarded veterinary supplies including burn and wound care to the CVMAF (California Veterinary Medical Association Foundation) to support their veterinary strike team assisting with the Camp Fire victims in temporary disaster shelters. Luckily, after the last fires, we were able to leave behind extra vet supplies which left them well prepared, though this second round of supplies is a necessity for their mission.
- We are in communication with several agencies, shelters, and temporary shelters on the ground, and prepping to ship food and additional supplies to Northern California and the areas affected by the Woolsey and Hill Fires.
- We are also working on arranging emergency transports, but no one is ready to move animals until next week after they’ve assessed. They are working to determine which are owned pets vs. homeless and several other considerations before getting ready to transport on a larger scale. There were some preliminary emergency transports this week, but most will start next week and the week after.
- We are working to identify a group to accept a donation of apparel from GreaterGood.com to help with people who lost everything.