How to Make a Reservation to Visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

By: Yasmin Cortez



Can't wait to be the first to visit a galaxy far, far away? You are going to want to make a reservation for the new Star Wars land!

If you are planning to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Disneyland Resort between May 31 and June 23, 2019, a reservation and theme park admission are required. There is no additional cost to make a reservation, but reservations are subject to availability.



Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens May 31, 2019 at Disneyland Resort.



Here Is How To Reserve:

-On May 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, reservations will be available on the Disney Parks Blog and Disneyland.com

-You will need to be logged into your Disney Account and have the names of everyone who will be part of your Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge reservation (up to six guests total per reservation).

-All guests will be required to have valid theme park admission in addition to their Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge reservation information and valid government issued photo ID. The guest who made the reservation (even if under 18 years old) and all guests aged 18 and over on the reservation will need to bring a government issued photo ID upon check in for your Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge reservation. Guests under the age of 3 do not need a Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge reservation. Only guests listed on the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge reservation with proper ID will be admitted.

-Once you make your Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge reservation, no changes or modifications will be allowed. Reservations are void if transferred or sold. Unused reservations will be forfeited and not replaced.



Other Ways To Try And Get A Reservation:

-You can guarantee a reservation to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge by staying at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels between May 31 and June 23, 2019. One reservation per guest. If the hotel reservation is cancelled, the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge reservation will be cancelled. Valid theme park admission is required. Click here to book your stay or call (714) 520-5060.

For all you Disneyland regulars and passholders here is some information to know as well:

-Beginning June 24, 2019, a separate reservation for the land will no longer be required!

-Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will not be available during Extra Magic Hour or Magic Morning at Disneyland Park.

-Disney FASTPASS service and Disney MaxPass are unavailable for attractions in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.