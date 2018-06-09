How Vodka Will Help You Survive the Insect Apocalypse This Summer!

Diseases spread by ticks, mosquitoes and fleas have more than tripled in the U.S. since 2004!

And this year is a perfect storm: high humidity and climate change, growing deer population, and travel + geographical distribution are encouraging the bugs to mobilize.

Bourbon Virus is the new Lyme Disease… and while the Centers for Disease Control do not yet fully know how people become infected, it is likely that Bourbon Virus is spread through tick or other insect bites. As of last Summer a limited number of Bourbon Virus disease cases have been identified in the Midwest and southern United States.

The CDC continues to issue warnings and tips to combat this public health threat. Here’s their search tool to find the best repellent that’s right for you:

HOWEVER, we found a cool DIY bug-spray on Instagram that goes easy on the chemicals, and features one of our favorite ingredients… VODKA:

1 cup water

2 tbs VODKA

1 cup natural witch hazel

1 tablespoon of vegetable or almond oil

15 drops of citronella (or lemongrass) essential oil

15 drops of lemon eucalyptus essential oil

15 drops of lavender oil

15 drops of peppermint oil

15 drops of rosemary oil *optional*

*Do a test patch first before applying to bare skin

*Avoid contact with eyes and mouth

*Consult your doctor before applying to children under the age of 3

*Shake well before applying

*Store in a cool, dry place

We found this keeps the critters far away from you and your pets without harming your skin. It’s also safe on clothing and hair. Worst case, perhaps isolate our favorite ingredient (did we mention VODKA?) and enjoy a cocktail, but don’t invite the bugs to share.