The Internet Can't Get Enough Of This Little Drummer Girl
Nandi Bushell may look like any other 9-year-old, but she's already made quite a few fans, including Questlove, Tom Morello, and Flea!
Nandi, a young Zulu-Brit musician and actress, has found viral success on Instagram with her incredible drum covers.
I can jam to Nirvana In Bloom all day! I LOVE NIRVANA ? Nirvana are in my top 5 bands so far. I just found out Dave also played with @jackblack in @tenaciousd, @foofighters and @queensofthestoneage!!!! The film school of rock is the best film in the world. #nirvana #nirvanafans #kurtcobain #davegrohl #kristnovoselic #patsmear @thespacewitch #francesbeancobain @courtneylove #ludwig #zildjian #vicfirth #questlove #thepocketkit
On her Instagram account, which is managed by her parents, you can see her cover everyone from Nirvana to Bruno Mars.
Uptown Funk! This song makes me so happy to play. @brunomars and @iammarkronson this is awesome! Hope you like my jam! #uptownfunk #brunomars #markronson #funk #pop #ludwig #zildjian #zildjiancymbals #thepocketkit #questlove #vicfirth
She's not the only talented one in the family - her parents and brother also pop up in posts from time to join in on the jam sessions.
Me and my Daddy rocking out to 'Seven Nation Army' by the The White Stripes. @johnobushell @officialjackwhitelive #thewhitestripes #jackwhite #megwhite #ludwig #zildjian #zildjiancovers #thepocketkit #questlove #dadgoals
And sometimes she even accompanies herself, as seen in this Lenny Kravitz cover where she's singing and playing both guitar and drums!
@lennykravitz, this one is for you ? thank you for inspiring me ? I want to learn every instrument and sing just like you. #9yearsold #lennykravitz #areyougonnagomyway #ludwig #zildjian #fender #thepocketkit #vicfirth thank you @dianegoldie for the #kimonos #kimkardashian #kimono
It's easy to see why the Internet is falling in love with little Nandi - we wouldn't be surprised to see her up on a big stage very soon!