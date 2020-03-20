Islands Restaurants Buy One Give One Deal Gives Back To Local Senior Citizens

Islands Restaurants across SoCal are giving back to their communities with their Buy One Give One deal! For every full price adult entr?e purchased, Islands will donate one meal to a senior citizen in need. For more info how you can enjoy a delicious meal and give back to your community, go to Islandsrestaurants.com.

For 38 years, supporting our team members and local communities have been our top priorities, and that's never been more important to us than now. Like all of you, we have been asking ourselves how can we help? To ease the physical and financial burden on senior citizens during this challenging time, together we can ensure they don't go unnoticed and receive a nourishing meal. Not only are you helping our community, but this campaign enables us to try and keep as many of our team members employed. -- FOR EVERY FULL PRICE ADULT ENTR?E PURCHASED, ISLANDS WILL DONATE ONE MEAL TO A SENIOR CITIZEN IN NEED.-- While dining may look a little different during these challenging times, we have no doubt that we'll all get through this together. We are doing everything possible to weather this massive storm and stay in business so we can bring back all of our dedicated team members. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your help and loyalty! ?