KFC is Making Popcorn-Crusted Chicken (AKA ACTUAL Popcorn Chicken)

By Reanna Hilario

As we all know, popcorn chicken is usually just bite-sized fried chicken pieces that we love to snack on. But Hong Kong decided to change the meaning and create popcorn-crusted chicken strips at their KFC branches.

You read that right, instead of the normal flour breaded fried chicken, this new recipe has it breaded in crushed popcorn, deep fried, and served with a side of caramel-flavored sauce. This is a very dessert-like meal and brings a new level to the sweet and savory chicken recipes we know *ahem* chicken and waffles.

According to KFC Hong Kong's site, they're currently offering a deal that gets you two pieces of the chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, and a soft drink. They're also giving the option to add bacon crinkle fries to the meal.

I don't know about you, but I'm kind of ready to book a flight to Hong Kong to try this new treat out. Do you think you're up to trying it?