KFC is Testing a Fried Chicken & Cheetos Sandwich

KFC is currently testing out a new item: The Fried Chicken and Cheetos Sandwich. In a press release the new sandwich is descrbed as: “Made by coating a juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet with special Cheetos sauce and placing it on a toasted bun with mayo and a layer of crunchy Cheetos, the Cheetos Sandwich will give you a blast of craveable Cheetos in every bite.”

KFC

As of right now, the item is only availble in select southern cities, but if we get lucky we can have our hands on it sooner than later.

"Both KFC and Cheetos have dedicated fan bases loyal to each new creation," a spokesperson for the chain said in a statement: "It only made sense to merge these two iconic brands together to provide an irresistible and flavorful sandwich that gives the best of both worlds." More HERE.