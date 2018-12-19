Here's Everything Coming to Hulu in January

Leave it to Hulu to kick off 2019 with a massive collection of the most binge-worthy TV shows and movies you could ever want.

Crisscrossing genres and eras, the latest group of Hulu additions has a little bit for everybody. From Hollywood Hits like Patch Adams and Rain Man to cult-classics like The Neverending Story and No Holds Barred, January on Hulu has something for everyone. Some highly-anticipated television shows will also be available for streaming starting next month, including season 2 of Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino's Atlanta and season 2 of the Hulu original Future Man.

Here's your complete list of everything hitting Hulu in January:

1/1/19:

54 (1998)

10 Years (2011)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

9 to 5 (1980)

Atlanta, Complete Season 2

Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)

Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)

Antz (1998)

Babe (1995)

Bad Girls (1994)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Beowulf (2007)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Cake (2006)

Capitalism: A Love Story (2010)

A Charlie Brown Valentine (2002)

Chicken Run (2000)

Children of the Corn (2009)

Chinatown (1974)

The Chaperone (2011)

The Colony (2013)

Cujo (1983)

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Deja Vu (2006)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

The Detectorists, Complete Season 3 (DRG)

Dirty Pretty Things (2002)

Dot., Complete Season 2B

Double Team (1997)

East is East (1999)

Extraction (2015)

Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)

Finding Neverland (2004)

Firstborn (1984)

Flight 7500 (2014)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

The Forgotten (2004)

For a Few Dollars More (1967)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

The German Doctor (2013)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

Girl in Progress (2012)

Girl in the Bunker (2018)

Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

The Golden Compass (2007)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (1986)

He Got Game (1998)

Heathers (1989)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hot Pursuit (1987)

I Am Elizabeth Smart (2017)

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (2003)

In A World… (2013)

Inside Out (2011)

Into The West (1992)

Kickboxer (1989)

Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas (2014)

Kiss of the Dragon (2001)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last Knights (2015)

Legendary (2010)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

The Limey (1999)

Love Actually (2003)

Maximum Security (1990)

Message in a Bottle (1999)

Mimic (1997)

Mud (2013)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

New York Minute (2004)

No Holds Barred (1989)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2009)

The Other Man (2008)

The Others (2001)

Patch Adams (1998)

Payback (1999)

Penelope (2008)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

The Phantom (1996)

Pride (2007)

Prince of Egypt (1998)

Rain Man (1988)

Renoir (2013)

Rent (2005)

The Resident (2012)

The Reunion (2011)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Right at your Door (2007)

Road to El Dorado (2000)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Ron White: A Little Unprofessional (2012)

The Running Man (1987)

Sabrina (1995)

Saints & Sinners, Complete Seasons 1-3

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Shattered (2007)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Shrek (2001)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Skipped Parts (2001)

Sliver (1993)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Stone (2010)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania (2017)

Tangerines (2015)

Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999)

This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers (1988)

To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992)

Total Recall (1990)

True Grit (1969)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

The Two Jakes (1990)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Voices (2015)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

We are Marshall (2006)

The Weather Man (2005)

What’s Cooking? (2000)

X Company, Complete Seasons 2&3

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

1/2/19:

Drinking Buddies (2013)

1/3/19:

Support the Girls (2018)

The Unicorn (2018)

The X-Files, Complete Season 11

1/4/19:

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

1/5/19:

Annihilation (2018)

The Overnight (2015)

1/6/19:

Disaster Movie (2008)

1/7/19

Lodge 49, Complete Season 1

1/8/19:

Alright Now (2018)

The Commuter (2018)

The Last Airbender (2010)

1/10/19:

Kusama – Infinity (2018)

1/11/19

Future Man, Complete Season 2 -- Hulu Original

1/12/19:

Burden of Truth, Complete Season 1

1/14/19:

Forever My Girl (2018)

1/15/19:

Another Time (2018)

The Snapper (1993)

Walking with the Enemy (2013)

1/16/19:

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

1/17/19:

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls (Dubs), Complete Season 1

O (Othello) (2006)

1/18/19:

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Complete Season 2

Alone. Complete Season 4

America’s Book of Secrets, Complete Season 3

American Pickers, Complete Season 10

An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase, Complete Season 1

Beyond Scared Straight, Complete Season 3

Brockmire, Complete Season 2

Butterfly, Complete Season 1

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, Complete Season 1

Cities of the Underworld, Complete Season 3

Dance Moms, Complete Season 7

Disappeared, Complete Season 8

Dr. Pimple Popper: Special

Finding Escobar’s Millions, Complete Season 1

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death, Complete Season 1

Found, Complete Season 1

Four Weddings, Complete Season 9

Giada in Italy, Complete Season 2

Hanger 1: The UFO Files, Complete Season 1 and 2

Homicide Hunter, Complete Season 7

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald, Complete Season 1

Leah Remini: It’s All Relative, Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Married at First Sight, Complete Season 6

The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All, Complete Season 1

My 600 lb. Life, Complete Seasons 5 and 6

Natalie Wood, An American Murder Mystery: Special

Nightwatch, Complete Season 4

Nostradamus Effect, Complete Season 1

Project Runway All Stars, Complete Season 6

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 2 and 3 (Food Network)

Swamp People, Complete Seasons 6 and 7

The Tesla Files, Complete Season 1

Worst Cooks in America, Complete Season 10

1/20/19:

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

1/21/19:

Stella’s Last Weekend (2018)

The Pagan King (2018)

1/26/19:

Darling in the Franxx (Dubs), Complete Season 1

1/28/19:

Rent: Special

Cruise (2018)

1/31/19:

Bad Reputation (2018)

Love Gilda (2018)

That is a lot to watch! So you may want to start planning your binge nights now.

Come back soon to see what's leaving Hulu in January soon.