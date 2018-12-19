Here's Everything Coming to Hulu in January

Hulu is starting 2019 off with a bang... and a good bit of binge

December 19, 2018
Kyle McCann
Vignette Selective Focus Apple iPhone 6+ with Hulu application showing on screen. Hulu is a streaming video app.

© Tyler O'neill - Dreamstime.com

Leave it to Hulu to kick off 2019 with a massive collection of the most binge-worthy TV shows and movies you could ever want.

Crisscrossing genres and eras, the latest group of Hulu additions has a little bit for everybody. From Hollywood Hits like Patch Adams and Rain Man to cult-classics like The Neverending Story and No Holds Barred, January on Hulu has something for everyone. Some highly-anticipated television shows will also be available for streaming starting next month, including season 2 of Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino's Atlanta and season 2 of the Hulu original Future Man.

Here's your complete list of everything hitting Hulu in January:

1/1/19:

  • 54 (1998)
  • 10 Years (2011)
  • 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
  • 9 to 5 (1980)
  • Atlanta, Complete Season 2
  • Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)
  • Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)
  • Antz (1998)
  • Babe (1995)
  • Bad Girls (1994)
  • Bangkok Dangerous (2008)
  • Basic Instinct (1992)
  • Beetlejuice (1988)
  • Beowulf (2007)
  • Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
  • Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
  • The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
  • Cake (2006)
  • Capitalism: A Love Story (2010)
  • A Charlie Brown Valentine (2002)
  • Chicken Run (2000)
  • Children of the Corn (2009)
  • Chinatown (1974)
  • The Chaperone (2011)
  • The Colony (2013)
  • Cujo (1983)
  • Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)
  • The Dead Zone (1983)
  • Deja Vu (2006)
  • Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)
  • The Detectorists, Complete Season 3 (DRG)
  • Dirty Pretty Things (2002)
  • Dot., Complete Season 2B 
  • Double Team (1997)
  • East is East (1999)
  • Extraction (2015)
  • Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)
  • Finding Neverland (2004)
  • Firstborn (1984)
  • Flight 7500 (2014)
  • Fly Me to the Moon (2008)
  • The Foot Fist Way (2008)
  • The Forgotten (2004)
  • For a Few Dollars More (1967)
  • Forces of Nature (1999)
  • Friday Night Lights (2004)
  • Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)
  • The German Doctor (2013)
  • Gimme Shelter (2014)
  • Girl in Progress (2012)
  • Girl in the Bunker (2018)
  • Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)
  • Gods and Monsters (1998)
  • The Golden Compass (2007)
  • Grizzly Man (2005)
  • Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (1986)
  • He Got Game (1998)
  • Heathers (1989)
  • Hellraiser (1987)
  • Hot Pursuit (1987)
  • I Am Elizabeth Smart (2017)
  • I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (2003)
  • In A World… (2013)
  • Inside Out (2011)
  • Into The West (1992)
  • Kickboxer (1989)
  • Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas (2014)
  • Kiss of the Dragon (2001)
  • The Last Boy Scout (1991)
  • The Last Knights (2015)
  • Legendary (2010)
  • Lethal Weapon (1987)
  • Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
  • Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
  • Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
  • The Limey (1999)
  • Love Actually (2003)
  • Maximum Security (1990)
  • Message in a Bottle (1999)
  • Mimic (1997)
  • Mud (2013)
  • The Neverending Story (1984)
  • The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)
  • New York Minute (2004)
  • No Holds Barred (1989)
  • Nothing Like the Holidays (2009)
  • The Other Man (2008)
  • The Others (2001)
  • Patch Adams (1998)
  • Payback (1999)
  • Penelope (2008)
  • Pet Sematary (1989)
  • Pet Sematary II (1992)
  • The Phantom (1996)
  • Pride (2007)
  • Prince of Egypt (1998)
  • Rain Man (1988)
  • Renoir (2013)
  • Rent (2005)
  • The Resident (2012)
  • The Reunion (2011)
  • Revolutionary Road (2008)
  • Right at your Door (2007)
  • Road to El Dorado (2000)
  • Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
  • Ron White: A Little Unprofessional (2012)
  • The Running Man (1987)
  • Sabrina (1995)
  • Saints & Sinners, Complete Seasons 1-3 
  • Scent of a Woman (1992)
  • Shattered (2007)
  • Shirley Valentine (1989)
  • Shrek (2001)
  • A Simple Plan (1998)
  • Skipped Parts (2001)
  • Sliver (1993)
  • Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
  • Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)
  • Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)
  • Stone (2010)
  • Surf’s Up (2007)
  • Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania (2017)
  • Tangerines (2015)
  • Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999)
  • This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers (1988)
  • To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992)
  • Total Recall (1990)
  • True Grit (1969)
  • Twilight (2008)
  • The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
  • The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)
  • The Two Jakes (1990)
  • The Virgin Suicides (2000)
  • The Voices (2015)
  • A Walk to Remember (2002)
  • We are Marshall (2006)
  • The Weather Man (2005)
  • What’s Cooking? (2000)
  • X Company, Complete Seasons 2&3 
  • Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
  • Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

1/2/19:

  • Drinking Buddies (2013)

1/3/19:

  • Support the Girls (2018)
  • The Unicorn (2018)
  • The X-Files, Complete Season 11 

1/4/19:

  • Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

1/5/19:

  • Annihilation (2018)
  • The Overnight (2015)

1/6/19:

  • Disaster Movie (2008)

1/7/19

  • Lodge 49, Complete Season 1

1/8/19:

  • Alright Now (2018)
  • The Commuter (2018)
  • The Last Airbender (2010)

1/10/19:

  • Kusama – Infinity (2018)

1/11/19

  • Future Man, Complete Season 2 -- Hulu Original

1/12/19:

  • Burden of Truth, Complete Season 1 

1/14/19:

  • Forever My Girl (2018)

1/15/19:

  • Another Time (2018)
  • The Snapper (1993)
  • Walking with the Enemy (2013)

1/16/19: 

  • You, Me and Dupree (2006)

1/17/19:

  • Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls (Dubs), Complete Season 1 
  • O (Othello) (2006)

1/18/19:

  • 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Complete Season 2 
  • Alone. Complete Season 4 
  • America’s Book of Secrets, Complete Season 3
  • American Pickers, Complete Season 10 
  • An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase, Complete Season 1
  • Beyond Scared Straight, Complete Season 3
  • Brockmire, Complete Season 2 
  • Butterfly, Complete Season 1 
  • Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, Complete Season 1 
  • Cities of the Underworld, Complete Season 3 
  • Dance Moms, Complete Season 7 
  • Disappeared, Complete Season 8 
  • Dr. Pimple Popper: Special 
  • Finding Escobar’s Millions, Complete Season 1 
  • Forged in Fire: Knife or Death, Complete Season 1 
  • Found, Complete Season 1 
  • Four Weddings, Complete Season 9 
  • Giada in Italy, Complete Season 2 
  • Hanger 1: The UFO Files, Complete Season 1 and 2 
  • Homicide Hunter, Complete Season 7 
  • JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald, Complete Season 1 
  • Leah Remini: It’s All Relative, Complete Seasons 1 and 2 
  • Married at First Sight, Complete Season 6 
  • The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All, Complete Season 1 
  • My 600 lb. Life, Complete Seasons 5 and 6 
  • Natalie Wood, An American Murder Mystery: Special 
  • Nightwatch, Complete Season 4 
  • Nostradamus Effect, Complete Season 1 
  • Project Runway All Stars, Complete Season 6 
  • Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 2 and 3 (Food Network)
  • Swamp People, Complete Seasons 6 and 7 
  • The Tesla Files, Complete Season 1
  • Worst Cooks in America, Complete Season 10 

1/20/19: 

  • The Vatican Tapes (2015)

1/21/19:

  • Stella’s Last Weekend (2018)
  • The Pagan King (2018)

1/26/19:

  • Darling in the Franxx (Dubs), Complete Season 1 

1/28/19:

  • Rent: Special 
  • Cruise (2018)

1/31/19:

  • Bad Reputation (2018)
  • Love Gilda (2018)    

That is a lot to watch! So you may want to start planning your binge nights now.

Come back soon to see what's leaving Hulu in January soon.

