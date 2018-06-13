ATTN: Free Food at Taco Bell!

Today only, you can "steal" a taco from Taco Bell.

June 13, 2018
LA
TACOS

© Foodio | Dreamstime.com

Are we going? Uh… YUHHHHHH!

Today only, you can pull up to any participating Taco Bell from 2-6pm and “steal” a taco. It’s part of their #StealATaco promotion running throughout the entire duration of the #NBAFinals.

Shout out to the Golden State Warriors for beating the Cleveland Cavaliers (literally) 4 times in a row, most recently 108 – 85.

WATCH this:

Well, we know where we’re going for lunch! And it looks like the NBA does too:

You can only get this deal today, Wednesday June 13th, 2018 (aka extended Taco Tuesday), so don't miss out on free food! You don't even have to buy anything!

If you want to read all of the legal jargon on Taco Bell’s website, cick here.

