Fun Events For Labor Day Weekend
By: Yasmin Cortez
This Labor Day weekend, there are a number of events to help you and your family enjoy the last moments of summer before it’s back to work or school. From international street fairs with great food to John Williams at the Hollywood Bowl, LA and OC have events to help you end the summer with a bang.
Orange International Street Fair
Orange Circle and Plaza Center
112 E. Chapman Ave.
Orange, CA 92866
(714) 633-4816
orangestreetfair.org
Date: August 31, 2018 – September 2, 2018
During Labor Day weekend, Old Towne Orange transforms into the Orange International Street Fair, turning a local hang out spot into a world marketplace. Travel the world in one go with a street of each “country” offering its traditional plates to satisfy your taste buds while enjoying live music, arts, crafts.
Sawdust Festival
The Sawdust Art Festival
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 494-3030
sawdustartfestival.org
Dates: June 29, 2018 – September 2, 2018
The Sawdust Festival in Laguna Beach has drawn more than 200,000 guests each year and is Orange County’s most unique art festival. Browse through aisles of locally created art from paintings, drawings, sculptures and glass art.
Huntington Beach Civil War Days
Huntington Central Park
18000 Goldenwest St
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 536-5486
hbhistory.org
Dates: September 1 and 2, 2018
The Huntington Beach Historical Society will be hosting their annual Civil War Days living history and reenactment at the Huntington Beach Central Park on September 2 and 3. Southern California locals can experience a part of history and travel back in time though vivid recreations of how The United States was shaped.
36th Annual Great Labor Day Cruise
Orange County Fair and Event Center
88 Fair Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
thelabordaycruise.org
Dates: September 1 – 2, 2018
It wouldn’t be Labor Day weekend without the 35th annual Great Labor Day Cruise. This three-day event turns this 150-acre fairground into a playground for car fanatics by showcasing over 1,000 pre-1978 vintage, classics, street rods, unique international vehicles. The event continues to be one of the largest and longest held events in the country and one of the very few that can offer non-stop cruising around a 1.25 mile cruise route set up at the large venue.
626 Night Market
Santa Anita Park
285 Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007
626nightmarket.com
August 31-September 2, 2018
Spend labor day weekend at the largest Asian inspired night market in the U.S. The 626 Night Market features over 250 food, merchandise, arts, games, music and entertainment attractions that hauls in over 80,000+ attendees per event. Good new, this is a free event!
L.A. County Fair:
Fairplex
1101 W. McKinley Avenue
lacountyfair.com
August 31- September 3, 2018
Los Angeles County Fair opens its doors on Labor Day weekend with a little bit of something for everyone with beauty contests, fresh local produce, dance performances, wine tastings, cultural exhibits, children’s activities, and more. Enter for your chance to win tickets HERE
John Williams: Maestro of the Movies 40th Anniversary
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
hollywoodbowl.com
August 31 - September 2, 2018
The 86-year-old composer returns to the Hollywood Bowl with the LA Philharmonic to mark the 40th anniversary of his Bowl Debut. Star Wars, E.T., Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter and hundreds of others films were scored by the famous John Williams and will be brought back to life with a live orchestra. Fellow film composer David Newman opens the show with a program of movie classics set to clips on the big screen.
The Taste
Paramount Pictures Studio Backlot
783 N. Van Ness St
extras.latimes.com/taste
August 31-September 3, 2018
Sip, savor, and celebrate with food and beer samples, cooking demonstrations, mixologist demonstrations, wine tastings, and even special competitions. Go with an empty stomach!
Cinecon Classic Film Festival
Grauman’s Egyptian Theatre
3727 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505
www.cinecon.org
August 30-September 3, 2018
If you just can’t get enough of old black and white films, this is the event for you. Kick off the weekend with a gala followed by a screening of the 1924 hit silent movie Helen’s Babies. This classic film festival is held in one of Hollywood’s most historic theaters the Egyptian theater and is a favorite among cinephiles. For more information about this event and to purchase tickets, please visit the event website.