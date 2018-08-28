Fun Events For Labor Day Weekend

By: Yasmin Cortez

This Labor Day weekend, there are a number of events to help you and your family enjoy the last moments of summer before it’s back to work or school. From international street fairs with great food to John Williams at the Hollywood Bowl, LA and OC have events to help you end the summer with a bang.

orangestreetfair.org

Orange International Street Fair

Orange Circle and Plaza Center

112 E. Chapman Ave.

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 633-4816

orangestreetfair.org

Date: August 31, 2018 – September 2, 2018

During Labor Day weekend, Old Towne Orange transforms into the Orange International Street Fair, turning a local hang out spot into a world marketplace. Travel the world in one go with a street of each “country” offering its traditional plates to satisfy your taste buds while enjoying live music, arts, crafts.

sawdustartfestival.org

Sawdust Festival

The Sawdust Art Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-3030

sawdustartfestival.org

Dates: June 29, 2018 – September 2, 2018

The Sawdust Festival in Laguna Beach has drawn more than 200,000 guests each year and is Orange County’s most unique art festival. Browse through aisles of locally created art from paintings, drawings, sculptures and glass art.





hbhistory.org

Huntington Beach Civil War Days

Huntington Central Park

18000 Goldenwest St

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 536-5486

hbhistory.org

Dates: September 1 and 2, 2018

The Huntington Beach Historical Society will be hosting their annual Civil War Days living history and reenactment at the Huntington Beach Central Park on September 2 and 3. Southern California locals can experience a part of history and travel back in time though vivid recreations of how The United States was shaped.





thelabordaycruise.org

36th Annual Great Labor Day Cruise

Orange County Fair and Event Center

88 Fair Dr

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

thelabordaycruise.org

Dates: September 1 – 2, 2018

It wouldn’t be Labor Day weekend without the 35th annual Great Labor Day Cruise. This three-day event turns this 150-acre fairground into a playground for car fanatics by showcasing over 1,000 pre-1978 vintage, classics, street rods, unique international vehicles. The event continues to be one of the largest and longest held events in the country and one of the very few that can offer non-stop cruising around a 1.25 mile cruise route set up at the large venue.

626nightmarket.com

626 Night Market

Santa Anita Park

285 Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007

626nightmarket.com

August 31-September 2, 2018

Spend labor day weekend at the largest Asian inspired night market in the U.S. The 626 Night Market features over 250 food, merchandise, arts, games, music and entertainment attractions that hauls in over 80,000+ attendees per event. Good new, this is a free event!

lacountyfair.com

L.A. County Fair:

Fairplex

1101 W. McKinley Avenue

lacountyfair.com

August 31- September 3, 2018

Los Angeles County Fair opens its doors on Labor Day weekend with a little bit of something for everyone with beauty contests, fresh local produce, dance performances, wine tastings, cultural exhibits, children’s activities, and more. Enter for your chance to win tickets HERE

hollywoodbowl.com

John Williams: Maestro of the Movies 40th Anniversary

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068

hollywoodbowl.com

August 31 - September 2, 2018

The 86-year-old composer returns to the Hollywood Bowl with the LA Philharmonic to mark the 40th anniversary of his Bowl Debut. Star Wars, E.T., Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter and hundreds of others films were scored by the famous John Williams and will be brought back to life with a live orchestra. Fellow film composer David Newman opens the show with a program of movie classics set to clips on the big screen.

latimes.com

The Taste​

Paramount Pictures Studio Backlot

783 N. Van Ness St

extras.latimes.com/taste

August 31-September 3, 2018

Sip, savor, and celebrate with food and beer samples, cooking demonstrations, mixologist demonstrations, wine tastings, and even special competitions. Go with an empty stomach!

cinecon.org

Cinecon Classic Film Festival

Grauman’s Egyptian Theatre

3727 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505

www.cinecon.org

August 30-September 3, 2018

If you just can’t get enough of old black and white films, this is the event for you. Kick off the weekend with a gala followed by a screening of the 1924 hit silent movie Helen’s Babies. This classic film festival is held in one of Hollywood’s most historic theaters the Egyptian theater and is a favorite among cinephiles. For more information about this event and to purchase tickets, please visit the event website.